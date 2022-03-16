When are BBMP elections? Here's all we know
The elections to the political-administrative body – the BBMP council, which was scheduled to take place in March-May this year, are likely to be delayed again. When the civic election will be held remains to be a question mark.
The state government is citing the need to redraw BBMP wards as one of the major reasons why the much-awaited polls will be delayed. The BBMP has been without an elected council since September 2020. The government's priority shifting to managing the COVID-19 pandemic was one more reason for the delay.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier directed the State Election Commission to schedule the polls for 198 wards within six weeks in December 2020. But with the new BBMP Act, the government increased the number of wards to 243 from 198. This has now delayed the elections further.
On March 11, K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said, "elections will be held after the delimitation of new wards is done. The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. As soon as the SC gives its verdict, delimitation of wards will be done."
The BJP had even shown its poll preparedness by kick-starting a three-day marathon meeting in January to finalize the election strategy for all the 243 wards in the BBMP. The ruling party aims to win over 130 seats in the 2023 assembly polls.
However, all poll preparations were effectively halted after the Supreme Court struck down reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections.
The petitions on elections are pending in the Supreme Court. The delay in the announcement of election date will continue until the court verdict is out.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
