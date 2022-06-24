'Where do I have hawala money?' asks Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar - being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case - has been summoned by a Delhi court next week. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said he has no 'hawala money' and that the court would decide.

The case against him was filed in 2018. The senior leader - seen by some as a possible chief ministerial candidate for next year's assembly election - has been summoned next week.

"The ED has filed a chargesheet. They had to do it in six months but, after taking years, they have filed now. So I have been given summons for June 31 (July 1), I will go," he said.

When asked about his links with hawala money he responded, "Where do I have (hawala money)? Court will decide all those things."

The Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the ED in September 2019 and granted bail by the Delhi high court in October. The case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department - against Shivakumar and others - last year before a special court in Bengaluru.

The charges relate to alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

(With PTI Inputs)