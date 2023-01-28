Why this Bengaluru institute has restricted ChatGPT use for students

Bengaluru’s RV University has issued a ban on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, inside the campus to prevent students from using it in academic activities such as exams, lab tests and assignments. The management of the university will also conduct surprise checks on students and ask them to redo the content on their own if faculty raises doubts on the originality of submission.

An official from RV University confirmed that the ban also applies to other AI tools such as GitHub Co-pilot and Black Box. “We have issued an advisory to all departments in the university and banned a few AI tools like ChatGPT as students might use them in exams or to complete their assignments. The ban is already implemented,” said an official to Hindustan Times.

ChatGPT has triggered a raging conversation in the world of technology for its ability to write codes and produce content within a few seconds of the command. Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had a conversation in Bengaluru with a bot and asked for the most popular south Indian breakfast items. He also asked it to write a play where Dosa, Vada and Idli fight over the best south Indian breakfast title and the conversation went viral on social media.

GPT stands for Generative Pre-training Transformer and it allows computers to respond to the normal language instead of input specific commands. ChatGPT is developed by OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence company and it was launched in November last year.