Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Widespread rains predicted in Karnataka; IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru
bengaluru news

Widespread rains predicted in Karnataka; IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru

Bengaluru has received unseasonal rains in the months of October and November that has resulted in a few incidents of building collapse.
The IMD issued yellow alerts for some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior parts for the next 24 hours.
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

An orange alert was issued for Bengaluru city on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall for Karnataka over the next four days. A similar warning is also effective for the interior southern parts of the state, according to the latest weather bulletin.

The IMD issued yellow alerts for some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior parts for the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, the prediction of heavy rains is due to a network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

There are three types of alerts -- Red, Orange and yellow -- that are issued by the IMD after analysing the weather conditions. The red alert is issued when there is an expectation of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours. Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Bengaluru has received unseasonal rains in the months of October and November that has resulted in a few incidents of building collapse.

RELATED STORIES

The incessant rains have left much of the city in a pile of slushy mess, throwing the daily out of gear. Streets were also waterlogged, while motorists and pedestrians struggled to make their way through the downpour.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) continues to make assurances of fixing the city’s infrastructure woes even though there appears nothing on the ground that inspires confidence for the over 12 million residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP