Winter session of Karnataka legislature likely in Belagavi from December 4

Bengaluru News

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 03, 2023 09:25 PM IST

He said the Belagavi session will echo the public sentiments regarding the development of North Karnataka.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday said the winter session of the state Legislature is likely to start from December 4 at Karnataka Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters here, Khader said, "Probably an official announcement will be made (by the government). Most likely the legislature session may take place from December 4. The ruling party and the opposition in unison will discuss the development of North Karnataka during the session and will echo the public expectation."

Regarding the bills that may be tabled, he said it will be known later, not now.

"The bills proposed by the government will be tabled," the Speaker said.

Regarding any disruption in Belagavi by pro-Maharashtra organisations, Khader said all the organisations should work for the peace and harmony in the society and Belagavi should become a model.

"Everyone should cooperate in making it happen. No one should do things that give a bad name to Belagavi," he said.

