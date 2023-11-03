Karnataka govt writes to Health Ministry on Zika virus, says situation is well under control

The Karnataka government on Friday wrote to the Union Health Ministry on the detection of Zika virus in mosquitoes in the state's Chikkaballapura district and stated that the situation is "well under control." K'taka govt writes to central govt on Zika virus, says situation under control

The state health department said in the letter that in view of Zika virus detected in Aedes mosquitoes in Talakayalabetta village in Chikkaballapura district, vector control measures have been intensified and actions taken. "An area of 5 km diameter is notified as 'Containment Zone (CZ)' for surveillance purpose," the letter said The serum samples of pregnant women are submitted to National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. Indoor space spray with Pyrethrum (2 per cent) is being done in the affected village. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) sessions are conducted in the villages of CZ," the state government said. It also said there are five villages in the CZ and It has a primary healthcare centre. So far, 34 serum samples including that of fever cases have been submitted.

"The situation is closely monitored by state programme division and necessary technical support is provided. Further, an advisory regarding measures to be followed for Zika virus disease prevention by Healthcare workers and the general public is issued by the Health Commissioner. In total, the situation is well under control," it added. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday officials of the Department have held a special meeting and chalked out a plan to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"So far, the Zika virus has not been detected in humans. However, as a precautionary measure, the blood samples of those affected by the fever have been sent for further testing and the report will be received in three days," he had said. He requested the public to not panic, as the Zika virus is not as deadly as the Nipah virus.

