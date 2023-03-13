Woman falls from 4th floor of building, dies

A 28-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area on Saturday, police officials said.

A 28-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala (Agencies/Representative use)

Police identified the woman as Archana Dhiman, a native of Himachal who worked as an air hostess.

The police said that she had come to meet her lover Adesh (26), a software engineer. “The incident occurred around midnight. Adesh claimed that Dhiman was on the balcony when she accidentally slipped and fell,” a police official said.

Soon after the incident, Adesh called the police and told them about it, the police said, adding that Dhiman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival since she was critically injured.

According to the police, the two met on a dating application and had been friends for over six months. They had some differences, recently, but hadn’t broken up, they added.

On Friday night, they returned home after watching a movie at the Forum Mall in Koramangala and had an argument late in the night, police said.

A police officer said the investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, and the CCTV footage and the couple’s social media profiles are being reviewed. The woman’s family has been informed about the incident, and an FIR will be registered based on their complaint, a police officer said.