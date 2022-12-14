Woman threatens cops, KSRTC officials with machete in Mysuru

Mysuru police are on the lookout for a woman and her husband after the former brandished a machete and threatened government officials and police personnel at the Sathagali bus depot over unpaid dues of a commercial complex, officials said on Tuesday.

The video of the incident, which occurred on Saturday, has been widely shared on social media, where the woman, identified as Syed Munibunnisa, is seen using foul language against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials.

Police said Munibunnisa and her husband, Shafiq Ahmed, are absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them at the earliest.

The Udayagiri police have registered a case under section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

The woman and her husband had obtained a licence to run the KSRTC complex at the Sathagalli depot for 12 months, police said.

However, the couple failed to pay the licence fee, GST and electricity bill. The authorities had also issued a notice asking them to pay the outstanding amount of ₹1.8 crore, the police said.

On Saturday, when the KSRTC officials visited the Sathagalli bus depot to meet Ahmed and his wife, the couple allegedly abused the authorities, the police said.

In the video, the woman can also be seen shouting at the officials and saying, “I can kill you with this machete, and I am even ready to go to jail”.

Another woman can also be heard saying, “You are targeting us because we are Muslims”. HT can independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“They had taken the complex on lease at ₹48 lakhs per month. They had brought an interim order from the court on not vacating the complex. But after the order was challenged, their licence was revoked. The couple were running schools, colleges and nursing homes in the complex,” the police said.

“After the court cancelled the license given to them, the KSRTC officials visited the place to serve notice and confiscate the property. The woman then abused the officials using foul language and threatened them by wielding a machete,” the police said.

“The KSRTC officials should have informed the police and taken our help before visiting the place. But they have gone without any intimation,” the police added.