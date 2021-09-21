Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru building: Report

The DGP of Fire and Emergency Services Karnataka said that the incident was reported between 4.35 and 4.40pm, and that the entire apartment complex was evacuated soon fire tender reached the spot.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Bystanders watch firemen trying to put off the flames and bring the situation under control outside the apartment at Devarachikkana Halli area in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo).

Two persons have died, while search operations for more casualties are underway after a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Bengaluru’s Devarachikkana Halli area on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The incident was reported between 4.35pm and 4.40pm, and the fire tender reached the spot at around 4.55pm, ANI reported quoting the DGP of Fire and Emergency Services Karnataka.

He added that the entire apartment complex was evacuated as soon as emergency services reached the spot. “[The] accident appears to have occurred due to domestic gas leakage,” the DGP told ANI.

As many as three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, ANI reported earlier citing the fire department.

In pictures that were shared by ANI, a woman could be seen trapped inside the apartment as bystanders watch firemen trying to put off the flames and bring the situation under control.

bangalore
