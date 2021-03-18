Woman who said Jarkiholi abused her abducted: Kin
- The woman’s family on Wednesday released a video of their own, requesting the government to help trace their daughter. In this video, the woman’s mother said her daughter’s photographs were morphed before the video circulated by her harassers was aired on news channels.
A woman who was allegedly sexually exploited by former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been abducted from a hostel in Bengaluru, her father said in a police complaint in Belagavi on Tuesday night. The father added that unidentified people threatened, sexually harassed, and tortured his daughter, and that the same people circulated an unverified video of people resembling her and the minister.
The woman’s family on Wednesday released a video of their own, requesting the government to help trace their daughter. In this video, the woman’s mother said her daughter’s photographs were morphed before the video circulated by her harassers was aired on news channels.
“After seeing the video on television, I called her and told her and said that there is a video of someone like her on television. But she said she hadn’t seen it. Later she said that it’s not her, and they have morphed her photo,” the mother said in the video, adding that she asked her daughter to return home, but she said could not because of a threat to her life.
“After that, when I called her again, she said she was safe. She used to keep messaging my sons, but one day she asked us not to contact her because her phone is being monitored. When my son called her again, the phone was switched off,” she said.
The day after her phone could not be reached, the woman released a video saying that there was a threat to her and her family’s life. “After this video, we discussed among ourselves and filed an FIR asking the police to find our daughter,” the mother added in the video.
The family has not taken the minister’s name in the video.
Belagavi police commissioner K Thiyagarajan told HT that the complaint was filed with the APMC police station on Tuesday, but no FIR was registered so far. “We are seeking legal opinion on the matter. We are collecting information from the family,” he said. Since the complaint says the alleged abduction took place in Bengaluru, the officer added that the case could be transferred to Bengaluru Police.
Bengaluru’s police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday that they had not received any information from the Belagavi Police so far.
Jarkiholi resigned from the state cabinet a day after allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak in Belagavi district on March 3. In his resignation letter, Jarkiholi said the allegations against him were “far from the truth”. The resignation came after Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, filed a police complaint in Bengaluru as the video went viral. Kalahalli claimed Jarkiholi promised the woman a job and exploited her. The complaint was later withdrawn.
Jarkiholi has separately given a statement to a special investigation team (SIT) saying a group of people, including a Tumakuru-based journalist, tried to extort money from him. They released the video on social media when he refused to pay, he said. Last week, the Bengaluru Police registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by Jarkoholi.
Jarkiholi was dropped from the Kumaraswamy government over non-performance in 2018. He is one of five powerful Jarkiholi brothers who wield significant influence in the border district of Belagavi, about 508km from Bengaluru.
A senior legislator of the BJP, who did not wish to be identified, said that the party’s stand is to keep its distance from the case, as it is under investigation.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre said that the “inaction” on the abduction complaint by the woman’s father points to the lack of trust in the SIT. “The victim has become the accused in the case. The government has created the SIT to protect a minister who has misused power,” Khandre said.
An NGO in Bengaluru on Wednesday filed a petition before the Karnataka high court, alleging that the investigation in the alleged sex tape case involving Jarkiholi violated the provisions of the Nirbhaya Act, 2013.
Adarsh Iyer of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath said that the contents of the complaint filed by Kalahalli requires an FIR under section 376(C) of the Indian Penal Code. “The failure of the police to file an FIR could invite imprisonment under section 166,” said Iyer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman who said Jarkiholi abused her abducted: Kin
- The woman’s family on Wednesday released a video of their own, requesting the government to help trace their daughter. In this video, the woman’s mother said her daughter’s photographs were morphed before the video circulated by her harassers was aired on news channels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman allegedly exploited by ex-Karnataka minister abducted, says her father
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka will conduct 1 lakh Covid-19 tests daily to stop '2nd wave'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts see spike in Covid-19 cases as indication of second wave: Karnataka CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most misguided efforts for tiger redistributions failed: K Ullas Karanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yatnal doubts transparency of probe by SIT in harassment case against MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka registers 37% jump in tiger attacks in 2020-21 from last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are coming back to swim regularly: Arjuna Awardee Nisha Millet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
By-poll to fill vacant Karnataka legislative council seat tomorrow
- Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the entire election process. Wearing of masks, sanitisation and social distancing rules will have to be followed by poll officials as well as voters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM to hold meeting with officials over spike in state's Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka reports over 900 new Covid-19 infections, one death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shwetha Srivatsav: If there are 50 films being made for men, we need 50 for women too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
- Karnataka government says every district has been told to convert government land into burial grounds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodies donated, buried by road as villages in Karnataka lack burial grounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru's civic body mulls Covid-19 testing in malls, marriage halls
- The BBMP also acknowledged some of the lapses in contact-tracing, data collection which it said it needed to fix to check the rise in Covid-19 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox