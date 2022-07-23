'World wants to invest in Karnataka': BJP's swipe on KTR
The Karnataka BJP has taken a jibe at Telangana IT minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR) after Karnataka topped the NITI Aayog India Innovative Index for the third time in a row. The world wants to invest in Karnataka, KTR was told.
On Saturday, Karnataka BJP took to social media and wrote “Dear @KTRTRS Garu,Baagunnaara Meeru ?(Are you doing fine?) You know what? The World wants to invest in Karnataka ! Karnataka tops the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021!(Sic)”
The state unit also accused the minister and Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president KTR of indulging into appeasement politics in the state. “By the way, how is your "appeasement politics" going on KTR Garu?(Sic)” read the post.
In the latest edition of NITI Aayog India Innovative Index, Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood in second, third and fourth places in the top states list after Karnataka. While Manipur topped in the category of ‘North East and Hill States’, Chandigarh emerged as winner in ‘Union Territory and City States’ category
Drawing a comparison with Bengaluru, KTR earlier said that Hyderabad has better infrastructure than Bengaluru for startup landscapes and he even asked companies to move to Hyderabad. He even said in an interview that he never competes with Bengaluru as Hyderabad has been the best city in all aspects.
However, KTR is yet to respond to the Karnataka BJP’s jibe on social media.
In big relief for UP consumers, ₹7 power tariff slab gone. Check new rates
A 10 per cent reduction of electricity rates for consumers - under the ambit of Noida Power Company - have been announced. In a new notification, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission, stated that domestic BPL consumers in urban regions of the northern state will now pay Rs 3 per unit for spending up to 100 units of electricity. In rural areas, however, the rate up to 100 units remains the same.
Congress's DK Shivakumar says BJP ‘used’, ‘supressed’ ex CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is often seen as an aspirant for the chief ministerial post, has chipped into the talks of former chief minister and BJP leaderBS Yediyurappa vacating his Shikaripura seat for his son, saying that the BJP could win more seats under his leadership than anyone else. Yediyurappa's vacating of seat for son for the 2023 Karnataka polls has also set off retirement rumours.
How three Bengaluru cops rescued a person amid gas leak at home
The Namma 112 cops recently helped a person during a gas leak episode in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area. The person has sent his accolades to the cops and explained how the rescue operation was carried out. The person whose identity was not revealed wrote a letter of gratitude, which was shared on Twitter. The Namma 112 shared the warm letter on social media and wrote: “These encouraging and kind words made our day.
After SC order, MP govt initiates process of returning Khasgi Trust’s properties
The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated the process of returning 110 properties of the Khasgi Trust, also known as the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities, after the Holkar royal family that owns the trust was given relief by the Supreme Court after a decade-long legal battle. While the EOW investigation will now be withdrawn, the Registrar of Public Trusts will look into the case, the court said.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Syngenta India kicks off 10,000 km drone yatra Pune: Syngenta India has announced a unique biodiversity sensor project featuring a centralised, biodiversity data repository that can be shared and tracked, to accelerate the accuracy of biodiversity measurements across the planet. LoanTap announces business collaboration with Muthoot Finance Pune: Digital lending fintech platform LoanTap announced a business collaboration with Muthoot Finance.
