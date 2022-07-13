KTR says he has no competition with Bengaluru, ‘Hyderabad's infrastructure much better’
Telangana IT minister KTR said he has no competition with Bengaluru and that Hyderabad's infrastructure is any case much better than Bengaluru. Talking at a podcast the minister said, "As a minister of IT which I have been for the last 8 years, what I have realised is when I go and meet a prospective investor, he is actually weighing between Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan etc. When he chooses India, then he starts thinking about where to go in India." Also Read: ‘Move to Hyderabad,’ KTR responds to Bengalurian startup founder's concerns
"What I tell them is that your experience in India will depend on the gateway you choose to enter the country. If you enter India from Uttar Pradesh, you will get a very different experience. If you choose Hyderabad, your experience will be very different. It's 28 different experiences. I just tell them to choose their gateway wisely," KTR said.
Listing out the pluses of Hyderabad, the minister said one-third of global vaccines are produced in Hyderabad; 40% of India's pharmaceuticals are in Hyderabad and the largest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in pharma in any state in any country across the world are in Hyderabad. "We tell them that Hyderabad is the city where the North meets the South. Biology marries technology...Hyderabad is that comprehensive, brilliant location where biryani meets paratha...Our infrastructure is much better than Bengaluru, let me tell you," KTR said.
The comments came after early this year KTR triggered a massive Hydebead versus Bengaluru debate by inviting a Bengaluru startup owner to shift to Hyderabad after he complained of the lack of infrastructure. The debate snowballed into a political controversy with Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai commenting on the issue.
In the recent interview, KTR recounted an incident how he met Amazon representatives on a flight eight years ago. "They said they were facing some tax issues in Karnataka. We told them to come to Hyderabad. The meeting took place the very next week. And they agreed to have a fulfilment centre in Hyderabad. Today, after that simple conversation on the flight, we have Asia's largest fulfilment centre, Amazon's largest campus in the world..it all depends on how the government looks at you. I look at my investors as my partners, not as mere investors," KTR said.
On the issue of cryptocurrency, KTR said he would like to take up the issue with the government of India to understand what their actual concern is. "We want to play the role o a sort-of advocate partner for the crypto industry because on one hand the government is saying there is not much clarity on how to go about handling crypto. But at the same time, the government went ahead and put a tax on crypto. So it is a bit of an ambivalent stand. I would like to have a talk with the crypto guys who are migrating to Dubai," KTR said.
-
Bengaluru school accused of encroaching upon public roads, blamed for jams
A video shared by a city-based activist on the traffic jam has gone viral, this at a time when the traffic police are set to propose new initiatives to decongest Bengaluru before the impending local body elections. This comes days after the Bengaluru traffic police said they are targeting infamous bottlenecks such as the Hebbal junction in north Bengaluru. Another user said the solution lies in suburban rail.
-
West Bengal registers highest dengue cases in 4 years in first 26 weeks of 2022
At a time when concerns of the coronavirus pandemic are far from over, West Bengal faces a new threat in the form of dengue as the cases from the mosquito-borne disease have shot up to a four-year high in the eastern Indian state. While the state registered 1,037 dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of 2019, that number dropped to 619 and 273 during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
-
Dalai Lama to visit Leh from July 15
In the Dalai Lama's first major tour in two years since the pandemic struck, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15. The Himachal Pradesh government had celebrated Dharamshala-based Dalai Lama's 87th birthday on July 6. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to travel to Dharamshala but cancelled his visit owing to heavy rain that day. Later, Thakur attended the event virtually from Shimla.
-
Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.
-
Bengaluru pastry shop branded itself like ‘Facebook’. Here's what Delhi HC did
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the owner of a Bengaluru confectionary shop under the name 'Facebake' from using any mark deceptively similar to that of social media giant Meta's brand 'Facebook' mark, PTI reported. The court also awarded damages of 50,000 to the petitioner and against the defendant.
