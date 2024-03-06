 Writings of Kambar &amp; Karnad introduced in revised Kannada language text books | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Writings of Kambar & Karnad introduced in revised Kannada language text books

Writings of Kambar & Karnad introduced in revised Kannada language text books

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 06, 2024 05:23 PM IST

The TRC said it has revised the entire chapter of ‘Namma Hemmeya Rajya Karnataka’ in the sixth standard Kannada book with more details and pictures.

Writings of Jnanpith awardees Chandrashekhar Kambar and Girish Karnad, and Padma Shri award winner Devanuru Mahadeva have been introduced in a revised Kannada language school textbooks as per the guidelines of National Curriculum Framework-2005 by the Textbook Revision Committee (TRC) of Karnataka Textbook Society.

Writings of Kambar & Karnad introduced in revised Kannada language text books
Writings of Kambar & Karnad introduced in revised Kannada language text books

Also Read - ‘Cong candidates list for LS polls in Karnataka to be announced in 2-3 days’: CM Siddaramaiah

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The TRC said it has revised the entire chapter of ‘Namma Hemmeya Rajya Karnataka’ in the sixth standard Kannada book with more details and pictures. “Details and photographs of Chandrashekhar Kambar, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, H L Nage Gowda, Dr Siddalingaiah, Sri Siddeshwara Swami, Shantaveri Gopalagouda and Gavimatha of Koppal have also been included,” TRC said in a statement.

The ancient dynasties of south India and royal families of north India have been discussed in the book. Also, a chapter on Vedic culture and the rise of new religions have been included in the 6th standard book. In the same book, rights of the sexuality minorities have been included in the chapter on equality. The title of a chapter ‘religion’ in 7th standard Kannada book has been changed to ‘Dharmagalu’ and ‘Vishwaguru Basaveshwara’ has been recorded in the same book as ‘Cultural Leader’ (Samskrutika Nayaka).

In the 8th standard Kannada textbook, the title of a chapter ‘Jain and Buddhist sects’ has been changed to ‘Jain and Buddhist religions’. In 9th standard textbook, the 15th-16th Century AD saint-poet Kanaka Dasa and his contemporary Purandara Dasa along with 19th Century AD saint-poet Santa Shishunala Sharifa have been included in the chapter titled ‘Bhakti Pantha’ (Devotional Path). Kambar’s ‘Seeme’, Karnad’s ‘Adhikara’, along with Devidasa’s Chakragrahana, M Mariappa Bhat’s ‘Namma Bhashe’, A N Murthy Rao’s ‘Vyaghra Geete’, Mahadeva’s ‘Edege Bidda Akshara’ and ‘Vachanas’ of Akka Mahadevi have been included in the textbooks for Class-8 to Class-10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On