Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yash's 'Toxic' in trouble: FIR filed against makers over felling of trees in Bengaluru during shoot

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 12, 2024 06:09 PM IST

The Forest department filed a case against the producers of Yash's Toxic' for allegedly axing of trees on forest land for the shooting of film in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Forest Department has registered an FIR against the producers of Yash-starrer 'Toxic' over the alleged illegal axing of trees on forest land for the filming of the film in Bengaluru.

Yash will soon be seen in the Kannada film Toxic(Instagram)
Yash will soon be seen in the Kannada film Toxic(Instagram)

Also Read - Kannada announcement in Bengaluru-Munich flight impresses passenger, sparks a debate on internet

The FIR was also lodged against the Canara Bank General Manager and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) General Manager.

Recently, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre visited the site in Peenya and reviewed satellite images that purportedly showed the extent of deforestation.

He directed officials to take action against those responsible for the felling of trees in the area declared as reserved forest but occupied by HMT.

Earlier speaking with ANI, Eshwar shared, "I personally visited the land where 'Toxic' movie is being shot.. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT's jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images...We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules.Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence."

Also Read - New 335-km expressway to connect Bengaluru, Mangaluru, reduce travel time by 7-8 hours: Report

Khandre also took to his X account and stated hundreds of trees had been axed for the filming of Toxic

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' is made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas and is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash is headlining the film.

The project was announced in December 2023.

Taking to Instagram, KGF fame Yash shared a post, which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, an official announcement regarding the film's female cast has not been made yet.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //