Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, discusses poll preparations in Karnataka
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held discussions on the political situation in the State and its preparations for 2023 Assembly polls.
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held discussions on the political situation in the State and its preparations for 2023 Assembly polls. The former Chief Minister met BJP national president J P Nadda and party national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, too, and held discussions.
"I met the Prime Minister at his residence for about 20 minutes and held a one-to-one discussion regarding the political situation in the State and regarding preparations to be made for gaining majority in the next Assembly polls," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister, he said Modi would be visiting Mangaluru on September 2 for an event. In response to a question on plans for a Statewide tour in the run-up to the polls, he said, "It has been decided that all of us- CM, myself and other leaders- will travel across the State under a collective leadership, we will be covering all the districts."
Yediyurappa who would be returning to Bengaluru by Saturday evening is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, as well and has plans to meet Dattatreya Hosabale, the sarkaryawah (general secretary) of RSS. This is the first visit of the veteran leader to the national capital after his recent induction into the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.
"It is my duty to seek their (PM and other leaders) suggestions and guidance on how to function in the new responsibility given to me," he said earlier in the day before leaving Bengaluru. The 79-year old leader was on August 17 appointed to the highest decision-making body of the BJP.
The move ahead of the Assembly polls in the State next year was seen as an attempt by the BJP leadership to send out a message that it still has high regard for the veteran leader and was keen to utilise his experience and mentorship, amid allegations by some sections, especially the Opposition Congress, about the Lingayat strongman being sidelined.
According to Yediyurappa, following his appointment, the Prime Minister, on August 17, asked him to concentrate on strengthening the BJP in other States, along with Karnataka, in the South.
