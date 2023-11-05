‘You have been shortlisted’: Bengaluru landlord's ‘offer letter’ to tenant goes viral
Finding a job is much easier than getting a flat in Bengaluru! The reason: Most landlords would ask tenants to submit their resumes, LinkedIn profiles and even demand fat deposits. Going one step ahead, a landlord in Bengaluru apparently sent an ‘offer letter' to a tenant after interviewing her for a flat.
Calling it a "Peak Bengaluru" moment, the tenant, Ishu, shared a screenshot of the “formal offer” for the house rental on social media X. “It was a pleasure to meet both of you on that day. As I mentioned during our meeting, I've been personally meeting with those who have expressed their interest in the property. While I haven't had the chance to meet with everyone yet, I have formed a reasonable idea of who among them would best appreciate and maintain the premises. Among my shortlist, I would like to extend the first offer to both of you,” the landlord purportedly wrote.
The X post went viral, as a lot of Bengaluru residents congratulated Isha on a lighter note and a few even expressed their shock over such a corporate process to rent out the flat.
“This is very typical… People shortlist based on the company you work for as well. I’m not kidding,” a user wrote.
Another user said it is easy to get a job in Bengaluru, rather than getting a house for rent. He wrote, “You are late to this party. This started as part of post COVID mass return of people to Bengaluru. Now, even getting a job in the city is relatively easier than getting a house. Having both in the city is a privilege.”