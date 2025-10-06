Young woman killed as tree collapses on scooter on Bengaluru's Hesaraghatta road: Report

A quiet Sunday evening in Bengaluru turned tragic when a large tree suddenly collapsed on Hesaraghatta Road near Achutanagara, killing a 23-year-old woman and injuring two others. Authorities in Bengaluru noted the tree had decayed for over a year, raising concerns about city tree maintenance. (Representative image) (ANI video Grab)

The victim, Keerthana from Hebbal, was riding pillion on a scooter with her friend Radha when disaster struck around 7 pm, said a report by The Times of India. The duo had just watched a cricket match at Acharya College and were heading home when a massive Bhooguradha tree came crashing down, crushing their two-wheeler.

Another motorist, Bhaskar, who happened to be passing by on his bike, was also caught under the falling tree. All three were immediately rushed to Sapthagiri Hospital by nearby residents and police officers. Sadly, Keerthana was declared dead on arrival. Radha and Bhaskar are currently being treated for their injuries, said the report.

Officials confirmed that the tree had shown signs of decay for over a year. There was no wind or rain at the time and it looks like the tree gave way due to internal damage, a police official stated, as per the report.

The BBMP was informed soon after the incident, and teams were dispatched to remove the fallen tree. However, the busy stretch of Hesaraghatta Road remained closed for several hours, causing traffic disruption well into the night, the report noted.

Police are waiting for an official complaint from Keerthana’s family to initiate further legal steps. The incident has once again raised concerns about neglected, weakened trees along city roads, especially in areas with heavy traffic.