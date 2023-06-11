Zomato launches south India's first resting point in Bengaluru

A new Zomato resting point has been set up at Bengaluru’s Vega City mall on Sunday for the delivery partners of the food delivery aggregator. This is said to be south India’s first resting point and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya participated in the launch event.

Surya took to Twitter and wrote, “Set up South India's 1st Resting Point for Delivery Partners at Vega City Mall in association with @zomato and @vegacitysocial. With essential amenities such as first-aid, drinking water, & clean restrooms, the point will serve as a place for all delivery partners to rest, rejuvenate, and recharge.”

Earlier, Zomato announced that such resting points can also be accessed by the delivery partners of other brands too.

In February this year, Zomato CEO Depinder Goyal wrote, “Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well-being of delivery partners of various companies.” High-speed internet, first aid, phone charging facility, washrooms and drinking water are some of the amenities that come with the rest points, which are open to delivery agents from other companies too, Zomato earlier announced.

He also called delivery partners as the ‘heart and soul’ of their business and revealed Zomato’s plans to set up more shelter places in the ‘most dense clusters’ of its food delivery service. A few rest points are already in place at Gurgaon, where Zomato’s headquarters is located.

