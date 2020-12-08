e-paper
Bharat Bandh: Life partially hit in Assam; AIKS calls for 12-hr strike

Bharat Bandh: Life partially hit in Assam; AIKS calls for 12-hr strike

Fourteen Opposition parties in the state, including Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Left parties and the newly formed Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, have extended support to the strike

Dec 08, 2020
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Normal life in several parts of Assam was affected partially on Tuesday morning due to the Bharat Bandh call by farmers’ organisations against the Centre’s alleged anti-farmer policies.

While the strike has been called from 11am to 3pm across the country, the state unit of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has appealed for a 12-hour strike, from 5am to 5pm.

There was much less traffic on the streets of Guwahati, the state’s biggest city, on Tuesday morning. Students who have examinations have been exempted from the strike and so have services like drinking water, milk supply and medical emergencies.

Fourteen Opposition parties in the state, including Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Left parties and the newly formed Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, have extended support to the strike.

“If the agriculture sector goes into the hands of corporates, it can endanger the food security programme of the government. Farmers have not got their due for their produce,” the parties said in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

