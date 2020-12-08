e-paper
Home / Cities / Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi tells officials not to compromise with law, order

Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi tells officials not to compromise with law, order

The CM said officials must ensure that the common man does not suffer because of the bandh

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(File photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all administrative and police officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that common people do not suffer on account of the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Holding a videoconference in Lucknow on Monday, the chief minister said maintaining law and order was government’s top priority and asked officials to deal with protesters accordingly while ensuring that the common man does not suffer.

“Make no compromise with law and order and peace under any circumstances,” the CM told the officials with emphasis.

Appealing to farmers not to be misled, the CM said the Central and the state governments were constantly working for their welfare. He said officials should contact farmer organisations and their representatives to brief them on the provisions of the new farm laws and dispel their doubts, if any.

