Bhayandarpada Covid facility gets community kitchen

Bhayandarpada Covid facility gets community kitchen

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:57 IST
After complaints of poor food quality at a quarantine centre in Bhayandarpada, Thane, the facility has now ensured to serve fresh food to patients. The food will be prepared at their community kitchen, which is set up within the premises.

Around 35 staff members working in the kitchen will ensure that food is prepared based on every individual’s diet. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has outsourced the food facility to a popular food joint in Thane.

“Warm food is being served to patients every day through community kitchen. There is a fixed schedule of breakfast, lunch and dinner, and food is prepared based on the patient’s age and health requirements. Also, there is a separate staff who delivers food to the patients wearing PPE kits to ensure safety,” said medical staff at Bhayandarpada.

A proper kitchen with all facilities has been set up by Thane Municipal Corporation with the help of a local food joint, wherein 35 kitchen staff is deployed all through the day.

“I am diabetic and also have allergies to certain food items. I have specified these to the administrative authorities and they ensure I am served food as per my diet. We are served three meals and evening snacks, and I get sufficient quantity and warm food on time,” said a 54-year-old woman under quarantine at Bhayanderpada.

Those working in the kitchen are provided facilities to stay within the premises. They ensure social distancing is maintained as well. “Having a live kitchen within the premises of a quarantine centre is not common, but we are trying to provide patients, better facilities,” said an official from TMC.

