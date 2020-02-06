Bhiwandi’s BNN College gets best institute award by University of Mumbai

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:41 IST

Bhiwandi Nizampur Nagarpalika College, known as BNN College, in Bhiwandi received the best college award for this academic year by Mumbai University.

The college is 66 years old.

BNN college was selected as the best among colleges in rural areas.

In an event organised to recognize colleges, the University of Mumbai vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar handed over the award to Ashok Wagh, principal of BNN College.

“Despite being one of the oldest colleges, we have ensured that we maintain our quality and also stay updated with technology,” said Ashok Wagh, principal, BNN College. The college is currently having B+ accreditation by NAAC.

“With more than 10,000 students in the college, all administrative sections have been provided independent infrastructure facilities and we have our own android application that helps us stay connected with students,” he said.