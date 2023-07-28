11-year-old girl allegedly assaulted and gangraped in MP’s Satna; 2 arrested

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped and physically assaulted in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Friday, police said.

Two persons have been identified and arrested for the act. (Representative file image)

The 11-year-old girl has been admitted in Rewa district hospital and is said to be critical.

Two persons have been identified and arrested for the act.

“Ravi Chaudhary and Atul Bhadholiya, an employee of the Gaushala of Maihar Temple Management Committee have been arrested under section 376 d (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, said Lokesh Davar, sub-divisional officer of police, Maihar.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and said the police have arrested the accused.

“I have received information about the rape case. My heart is full of pain, and I am distressed. I have instructed the police that no criminal should escape. The police have arrested the criminals”, the CM wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for her treatment. No criminal will be spared, strict action will be taken,” the CM added.

According to Davar, the girl had gone missing from outside her house at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

“The family members were looking for her after which they informed police. She returned home on Friday morning in a semi-conscious state and then narrated her ordeal to her parents about the sexual assault”, Davar added.

After this, the family along with locals reached the police station and lodged an FIR (first information report).

The minor girl was rushed to Maihar Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Rewa Medical College, said Suresh Jadhav, sub-divisional magistrate, Maihar.

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said such crimes have increased in the state and wanted accountability from the state government.

“The incident of rape of a minor in Maihar is highly condemnable. Like the Nirbhaya incident, the matter of inhumane treatment with the girl child is also coming to the fore. Incidents of atrocities against girls in the state have proved that the Shivraj Chouhan-led state government has completely failed to provide security to the sisters and daughters”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

“I demand from the chief minister that best treatment should be provided to the daughter, and she should be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore immediately,” he added.

(With inputs from Amit Singh in Satna)

