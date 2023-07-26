Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old girl raped in residential school in Bastar’s Sukma

Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old girl raped in residential school in Bastar’s Sukma

ByRitesh Mishra
Jul 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST

Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said the incident, according to the complainant, took place on the intervening night of July 22 and 23

A seven-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in the hostel of a residential school in Bastar’s Sukma district last week, the state police said, adding that the accused is yet to be identified and a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

Representational. (PTI File Photo)
The police registered a case under sections 376AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 456 (house trespass), 363 (kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the superintendent of the school raised a complaint on Monday.

Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said the incident, according to the complainant, took place on the intervening night of July 22 and 23.

“The victim told us that the girl was in the hostel of the residential school when a person, who could be about 17 years old, barged into her room and raped her. He then ran away,” the SP said.

He said the Class 1 student narrated the alleged crime to her parents on Sunday after which it was reported to the hostel superintendent.

“A police complaint was filed on Monday and then the case was registered. We are yet to identify the accused, but an eight-member team headed by Sukma additional superintendent of police Gaurav Mandal has been constituted to probe the matter,” said Chavan.

The child’s medical examination has been conducted and efforts are on to identify the accused, he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

