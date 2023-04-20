Two minors allegedly gangraped in Odisha district; accused remain at large

Two minor girls were allegedly gangraped by five youths in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday. The accused allegedly took the two minor girls to a secluded place and committed the crime. (Representative file image)

Though the incident happened in the wee hours of April 16, the families lodged an FIR (first information report) at the Bijepur police station on Wednesday evening.

Bijepur police station inspector-in-charge Lingaraj Sethy said the two minor girls along with a 28-year-old woman of their village were returning home after watching a jatra (folk) theatre on April 16 morning when they were stopped by five persons.

Also Read: Woman gangraped in MP district; FIR against 5 unidentified accused: Police

The 28-year-old woman somehow managed to escape and reported to the villagers.

The accused allegedly took the two minor girls to a secluded place and committed the crime.

Police official said the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Charges under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012), and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been slapped on the accused.

Kalahandi Adivasi Sangha president Prakash Majhi threatened protests if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours.

“The vulnerable tribal community needs special attention and protection. A special team of the Sangha will visit the area to take stock of the situation. Further course action will be decided after a meeting of the executive body,” he said.

BJP MP Basanta Kumar Panda expressed his concern over the incident.

He said the accused men need to be arrested immediately and prosecuted.

“According to the latest NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) report, Odisha is leading in rape cases and this incidence substantiates it. There is a strong discontent among the tribal community following the incident,” he said.