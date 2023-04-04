Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Woman gangraped in MP district; FIR against 5 unidentified accused: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The 25-year-old woman was returning to her home on a bike with her brother on Monday night when five miscreants stopped them near Jangupura village

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her brother in Damoh district, police officials said.

Police are yet to arrest the accused. (Representative file image)
Police registered an FIR (first information report) against five unidentified accused including a woman.

Police are yet to arrest the accused.

The 25-year-old woman was returning to her home on a bike with her brother on Monday night when five miscreants stopped them near Jangupura village.

“The accused robbed the valuables including gold jewellery and 3,500 from the woman and her brother. They later forced the brother to drink alcohol. They dragged the woman in the bushes and allegedly raped her,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh superintendent of police, Damoh.

The woman filed the complaint on Tuesday morning.

The woman was sent for medical examination after registering an FIR under section 376 (d) gang rape and 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

