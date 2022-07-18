Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 12 dead in MP’s Khalghat after Pune-bound bus plunges off bridge into Narmada
bhopal news

12 dead in MP’s Khalghat after Pune-bound bus plunges off bridge into Narmada

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 10 passengers who were in the Maharashtra bus have been rescued
Khalghat bus accident: Officials from Khargone and the adjoining district of Dhar have teamed up to carry out rescue operations (Twitter/Screengrab)
Khalghat bus accident: Officials from Khargone and the adjoining district of Dhar have teamed up to carry out rescue operations (Twitter/Screengrab)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar

A Pune-bound bus crashed through the railing of a bridge across Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Khalghat area leading to the death of at least 12 people and injuries to 10 more on Monday, police said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister said about 40 people were travelling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Indore-Pune route when the incident took place about 300km from state capital Bhopal. Some passengers are still missing, he added.

About 10 passengers have been rescued.

In a string of tweets, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths in Khargone’s Khalghat. The chief minister said he was in touch with the administration in Khargone and Dhar districts and ordered officials to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

Officials said the chief minister also ordered the deployment of the state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel to search for the missing passengers.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief. “Deeply saddened to know that many lives have been lost when a bus fell into the Narmada river in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • India’s 15th president is set to be elected on Monday. (File image)

    Presidential polls: Confident of numbers, BJP looking to divide Oppn more in UP

    As voting for presidential polls began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's is looking forward to seeing how much they will succeed in further scattering opposition votes so that UP makes a grander contribution in ensuring a bigger win for BJP-led-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

  • 35 of the 38 districts recorded less than normal rainfall. (File image)

    Bihar’s rainfall deficiency rises to 40% as trend could impact sowing season

    Bihar is staring at a drought-like situation owing to the lack of rain in the state. There is almost 55% rain deficiency in south Bihar and nearly 40% overall so far since June 1. 35 of the 38 districts recorded less than normal rainfall too. In July, the rainfall deficiency has touched almost 90% and this trend could severely impact agriculture in the crucial sowing season, though farmers are still hopeful of good rainfall.

  • Digestive issues due to giardiasis and GI parasites: Giardiasis is caused by the protozoan found in soil that makes its way into your pet’s gut when they consume infected soil. It can lead to digestive upsets like diarrhoea and vomiting. On the other hand, GI parasites can spread through the stools of infected animals. They get ingested into your pets’ system during walks. Pet parents can recognize these diseases through the presence of worms in stools or if the pet is suffering from diarrhoea or vomiting profusely. In such cases, it is important to consult the vet, especially if worms are found in stools or vomit. Apart from this, regular deworming must be done under the supervision of vets. It is highly advisable to clean their paws for hygiene purposes after the walk as pets have the habit of licking them.

    Three Bengaluru students design a smart watch for pets : Report

    Three students from Bengaluru's PES University have designed a smartwatch to track and monitor daily activities of pets. According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya - the designers - have named their invention 'FOND'. The designers believe 'FOND' could help extend pets' lifespan by monitoring their overall health, such as daily food intake and exercise Vismaya, Pallavi and Prarthana are students of Electronics and Communications Engineering.

  • Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan.

    More than 20k cattle saved from illegal slaughter: Karnataka Minister

    Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Sunday said that more than 20,000 cattle were saved after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state. "We have avoided cows, ox and buffalos from going to the slaughterhouse during Bakrid," said Chauhan. He further explained that many cattle lovers were happy that 50-60 per cent of cows were saved on the occasion of Bakrid, compare to previous years in Karnataka.

  • Neha with her parents. (HT photo)

    Meet Bihar topper Neha who aspires to become engineer, follow parents’ footsteps

    In a moment of pride, a class 10 student from Patna's Carmel High School, Neha has emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second position in the country in the latest All-India merit list of CISCE. Neha's parents are both engineers and she wants to do the same. Her father Sanjeev Kumar is an engineer with Bajaj Automobiles while her mother Kripalani Kumari is an engineer-turned homemaker.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out