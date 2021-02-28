2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up

Two boys were arrested under the newly-ordained MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance on allegations of sexually harassing two minor girls and forcing them to convert in Indore on Saturday, said police. However, the family of the accused contest police’s theory and allege a frame-up by Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

The accused Sohail Khan, 19 and Hasan Khan, 20, were arrested under Section 363 (abduction), 354 (sexual harassment) and 3/5 of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance.

Indore’s Azad Nagar police station in-charge Manish Daver said, “Two 16-year-old class 12 students had gone to a party in Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday in Hasan Khan’s car. The minor girls said the accused sexually harassed them while taking a selfie. When the victims refused, the accused forced them for conversion and marriage.”

“Later two people Ramesh Jat and Nitin Patidaar from Hindu Rakshak Sangathan saw the girls’ plight and came to help the girls," he added.

"The girls filed the complaint at Maheshwar police station in Khargone on Friday night and later Indore police registered the case at Azad Nagar police station on Saturday,” said the police officer. Police are investigating the matter.

However, the family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday.

“Hindu Rakshak Sangathan members created ruckus when they were taking a selfie and forced the girls to file a complaint against the boys. Hasan met the girls for the first time. How’s it possible for him to force someone for marriage and conversion in the very first meeting,” asked one of the brothers of the accused, who didn’t wish to be named.

Hindu Rakshak Sangathan member Nitin Patidar said, “The boys were forcing the girls for a selfie and the girls were refusing to do so. When we reached there to help the girls, the girls shared their ordeal. We just helped the girls like a common man.”