2 MP students tasked to clean hostel’s water tank electrocuted: Police

BHOPAL: Two Class 12 students were found dead in a water tank of a government-run hostel in western Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday morning, police said. The district has announced an ex-gratia assistance of ₹ 3 lakh each from two funds (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the two students, inmates of the hostel run by the state’s tribal department, were identified as Vikas Singh, 17, and Akash Ninama, 18,

The two were found in the water tank on Wednesday morning by some villagers who informed the hostel warden about the tragedy.

A hostel inmate Rohit Singh said, “We were going for breakfast in the morning. A few villagers who came to fill water from the hostel informed that two students were lying in the tank. We reached there and brought them out. They were alive then. They were rushed to hospital where doctor declared them dead.”

A police officer said the two are suspected to have come in contact with a live wire from the tank’s water pump when they entered the tank with a bucket and mug,.

The families of the two students accused the hostel warden Bansingh Kannauj of forcing students to clean the tank.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar said, “The bodies of two 12th class students were found in the water tank in the hostel premises. The hostel management is not saying anything about how and why this incident happened.

Singhar demanded that MP chief minister Mohan Yadav take action against the hostel superintendent since this was a clear case of negligence and announce necessary assistance for the family members.

Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra suspended hostel superintendent Bansingh Kannauj and formed two-member committee comprising of the area sub-divisional magistrate and an engineer of electricity department to probe the matter. “The probe committee will find why the students entered in the tank and how this accident happened.

An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each has been announced for the next kin of the deceased. Another ₹1 lakh each will be given from Red Cross Fund, the collector added.