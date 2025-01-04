Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 pedestrians killed, 4 injured after being hit by speeding car in Madhya Pradesh

ByMonika Pandey
Jan 04, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Police said that the driver has been taken into custody and sent for medical examination to confirm whether he was in an inebriated condition or not

Two persons were killed, and four others were injured after being hit by a speeding car in Vijay Nagar area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said, adding that the driver has been taken into custody and sent for medical examination to confirm whether he was in an inebriated condition or not.

Police said that the condition of three injured people, including a minor girl, is stated to be critical. (Representational image)
Police said that the condition of three injured people, including a minor girl, is stated to be critical. (Representational image)

The driver has been identified as Sanjay Patel, a homeopathic doctor, and the deceased have been identified as Munni Sen, 65 and Ravi Shankar Dubey, 62, residents of Vijay Nagar.

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Anand Kaladgi said, “The bodies of two deceased have been sent to the medical college for postmortem while the injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The condition of three people, including a minor girl, is stated to be critical.”

“The car driver Dr Sanjay Patel has been taken into custody. The CCTV footage is being checked to find out how the accident happened. The car driver has been sent for the medical examination to confirm whether he was in an inebriated condition or not,” he added.

According to the injured persons’ statement to the police, the car hit the pedestrians walking along the roadside before colliding with the divider.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On