2 pedestrians killed, 4 injured after being hit by speeding car in Madhya Pradesh

Two persons were killed, and four others were injured after being hit by a speeding car in Vijay Nagar area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said, adding that the driver has been taken into custody and sent for medical examination to confirm whether he was in an inebriated condition or not. Police said that the condition of three injured people, including a minor girl, is stated to be critical. (Representational image)

The driver has been identified as Sanjay Patel, a homeopathic doctor, and the deceased have been identified as Munni Sen, 65 and Ravi Shankar Dubey, 62, residents of Vijay Nagar.

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Anand Kaladgi said, “The bodies of two deceased have been sent to the medical college for postmortem while the injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The condition of three people, including a minor girl, is stated to be critical.”

“The car driver Dr Sanjay Patel has been taken into custody. The CCTV footage is being checked to find out how the accident happened. The car driver has been sent for the medical examination to confirm whether he was in an inebriated condition or not,” he added.

According to the injured persons’ statement to the police, the car hit the pedestrians walking along the roadside before colliding with the divider.