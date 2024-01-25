23-year-old woman gangraped in Indore for rejecting marriage proposal by ‘friend’

A 23-year-old woman in Indore on Wednesday filed a complaint against eight people, including her friend, for allegedly raping her six months ago after she refused to marry him, said police. Police said all the eight accused are in their early 20s and worked as daily wagers. (Representative Image)

Police arrested six accused including the main accused Ankit Kadam, 20, for abducting and gangraping the woman.

Dwarikapuri town inspector Anil Gupta said, “The woman and Ankit Kadam were good friends. Kadam proposed her for the marriage, but the woman refused and got married to another man. In September 2023, Kadam abducted her from her house and took her to an old building of Indore Development Authority (IDA), where he, along with seven others, raped her.”

“They shot a video of the incident. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences and asked her not to share her ordeal with anyone. The accused Kadam was forcing the woman to meet him and threatened her of posting the video of rape on social media and raping her younger sister. The woman reached police station on Wednesday night and filed a complaint,” he added.

Immediately after the complaint, police arrested six accused. All the accused are in their early 20s and worked as daily wagers. Police are trying to nab the two absconders.

Police are trying to recover the video of the rape by seizing their mobile phones. A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 d (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).