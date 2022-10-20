4 including 2 children killed in Morena fire, blast, 7 injured: MP Police

BHOPAL/MORENA: Four people including two children were killed and seven people injured in an explosion in their rented home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, part of which was used to store firecrackers, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in Banmore area of Morena, 400km from state capital Bhopal, at about 11am. The house where the

Morena superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri said the four were identified as Pappu Mawai, 45, Anno Khan, 35, and her two children, Joya and Nafeez. They died on the spot and seven other people have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victims lived in a rented house of a former sarpanch in Jaitpura village.

Bagri said one of the victims told the police that his wife was cooking when the incident took place. It is not clear if the fire started from their kitchen and spread to other parts of the house where firecrackers were stored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cause of the fire is still not clear, he said, adding that portions of the house also collapsed due to the impact.

It is yet to be determined if the explosion was due to the gas cylinder or the firecrackers.

(Inputs from Shiv Pratap Singh from Morena)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON