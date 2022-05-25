6 vandalise Nehru’s statue in MP, raise slogans against Shivraj Chouhan; caught
Bhopal/Satna: Six young men were arrested on Wednesday evening on charges of vandalising a statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Satna district, 450km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said.
The arrests were made after a video emerged of a group of young men, some with their faces covered, vandalising the statue at Satna’s Dhwari Square. In a 47-second video clip, the men also raised slogans against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government.
“On Monday morning, a group of people started pelting stones on the statue of former Prime Minister Nehru. They also vandalized it with an iron rod,” said Satna superintendent of police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said.
Police officers identified the six men and tracked them down on Wednesday. Like Satna resident Krishnakant Gautam described by the police as the crime accused, the other five also are in their early twenties.
After their arrest, the suspects told the police that they wanted to draw the attention of the state government to the rampant abuse of medical drugs and cough syrup.
Gupta said the six have been arrested under sections 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon), 148 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 153 (promoting enmity between different groups).
Earlier, MP Congress leaders demanded strict action against the accused.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said, “This incident is very unfortunate and strict action should be taken against the accused.” He also demanded police protection of the statue, he added.
23 schools in PMC and 8 schools in PCMC running illegally, list to be published by education dept
Cracking the whip against illegal schools in Pune, the education department is now preparing a list of 'illegal schools' under the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation after having published a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district. There are a total 23 illegal schools under the PMC and eight illegal schools under the PCMC as per the latest list prepared by the education department.
Reservation row: Deception by MVA, says BJP
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party held a march from its Nariman Point office to Mantralaya, the state headquarters, on Wednesday to protest against what party leaders called the deception of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in providing political reservation to Other Backward Class candidates in local body polls, after the Supreme Court struck it down last year.
‘Yoga Utsav’ celebrated with enthusiasm at AMU
To mark the 100-day countdown of the 8th International Day of Yoga, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University, celebrated 'Yoga Utsav-2022' based on the theme 'Unite with Yoga' on Wednesday. The event was organised in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH. AMU had been picked as the venue by the ministry, informed the press statement released by the Public Relations Office of the university.
Uttar Pradesh budget: Yogi government 2.0 faces resource mobilisation challenges
The Yogi government 2.0 faces major challenges on the resource mobilisation and expenditure front as it presents its first annual budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly here on Thursday. The size of the state budget is likely to be over ₹6 lakh crore. The state government had presented an annual budget of ₹5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022.
Uttar Pradesh: Suspense over RLD president Jayant Chaudhary’s Rajya Sabha foray continues
Suspense continues over whether Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary will file his nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections for one of the 11 Upper House seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, eminent lawyer and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed Sibal's nomination papers as an independent candidate supported by the SP. Hours later, former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali also filed his nominations as an SP candidate.
