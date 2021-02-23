6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party
- An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
Six persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary tanker in Indore in the early hours on Tuesday, said police.
The deceased were identified as Rishi Pawar, 19, Sonu Jat, 23, Chandrabhan Raghuvanshi, 23, Suraj, 25, Dev, 28 and Sumit Singh Yadav, 30. The accident at Niranjan Square of Indore, took place when the victims were returning from Dewas after attending a party, said Nar Pal Singh, inspector, Lasudia police station.
“An employee of a petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the spot, he saw the car in a bad shape. He informed the police about the accident,” said the inspector.
“All the youths were believed to be drunk. The car was damaged badly in the accident. Four of the killed youth’s body's parts were severed by the impact,” he added.
“Two persons were rushed to hospital where they died while under treatment,” said Yadav.
After the post-mortem, the bodies have been handed over to their families.
