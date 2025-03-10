Menu Explore
7 killed, 14 injured in SUV-truck collision on NH-31 in Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 10, 2025 01:13 PM IST

The victims have been identified as residents of Bahri village of Sidhi district and they were going to Maa Sharda temple in Maihar for tonsure ceremony

Seven people were killed and 14 others were injured when their vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway (NH)-39 in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Monday morning, police said.

The relatives of the victims of Monday’s road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. (PTI)
The relatives of the victims of Monday's road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. (PTI)

The victims have been identified as residents of Bahri village of Sidhi district. They were going to Maa Sharda temple in Maihar for tonsure ceremony.

Deputy superintendent of police Gayatri Devi said, “The family members of Shivshankar Sahu were going to a temple in a Toofan, an SUV (sports utility vehicle), when a truck carrying cement, which was coming from the opposite side, hit it. Eyewitnesses said both the vehicles were in high speed.”

Seven people were found dead on the spot while 14 injured people were shifted to Sidhi district hospital. Nine of the injured were later referred to Rewa medical college in serious condition.

The SUV was overloaded. Police and the transport department have initiated a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from Dheeraj Singh from Singrauli)

