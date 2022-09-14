Accident victim carried in JCB machine to hospital in Madhya Pradesh | Watch video

A video showing an accident victim being transported in a JCB earthmover to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on Tuesday. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district where a bike accident occurred but the ambulance was delayed.

Chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya told ANI that the bike accident victim called 108 for an ambulance. There was no ambulance available as the service agency providing ambulance services changed and an ambulance which was supposed to come from a nearby town got late.

Watch vide here

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Accident victim in Katni taken to hospital in a JCB as the ambulance got late in arriving at the accident spot (13.09) pic.twitter.com/f2qcMvUmcV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

The locals then rushed to get to the hospital and they carried the victim in a JCB earthmover.

“Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from nearby town & got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance, ” the chief and medical health officer said.

In a similar incident that occurred last month, a pregnant woman from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh was reportedly transported to a healthcare centre in a JCB machine. This occurred as a result of the torrential rains that pounded areas of Madhya Pradesh, turning the local roadways into rivers.

