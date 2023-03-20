Amit Shah to start BJP’s ‘Mahavijay’ campaign from MP’s Chhindwara on March 25

Union home minister Amit Shah will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahavijay campaign from Chhindwara city in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Chhindwara is a strong bastion of Congress and BJP has never won from this Lok Sabha seat since 1952. (Amit Shah | Facebook)

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma had visited Chhindawara on Saturday to take stock of the arrangements.

Chhindwara is a strong bastion of Congress and BJP has never won from this Lok Sabha seat since 1952.

Even in 2019, Congress won only one Lok Sabha seat namely in Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is a member of Parliament from Chhindwara.

In 2018, all the seven assembly seats were won by Congress while in civic bodies election 2022, Congress won seven out of 11 seats in Chhindwara.

In a working committee meeting of BJP recently held in Bhopal, it was decided that the party must win both in assembly as well as Lok Sabha seats which the BJP has been unable to do so for long time, said Hitanand Sharma, BJP general secretary BJP in MP.

CM Shivraj said BJP’s Mahavijay campaign will start from Chhindwara district to weed out Congress.

“Kamal Nath’s political existence will end in the upcoming elections,” he added.

In the last one month, this is the second rally of the home minister.

Earlier, he had come to Rewa to address a rally of Kol Janjati Samagam on February 24.