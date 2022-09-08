Bhopal: 3 police personnel suspended for forcing girl to withdraw rape complaint
The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police
Three police personnel including a town inspector were suspended after a 13-year-old rape survivor accused them of harassing and pressurising to withdraw their complaint at police station in Bhopal’s Chhatarpur.
The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police.
The mother of the survivor said, “The girl went missing on August 27. She went to file a complaint at Kotwali police station against a local resident where the police filed the complaint and registered the age of the girl as 18 years. But they didn’t do anything. Later, the girl ran away from the resident’s house and reached home on August 30.”
Also Read: UP cop held for sexually assaulting mother of teen rape survivor
The mother and daughter again filed the complaint with police saying the local resident had allegedly abducted and raped her. The police filed the complaint but didn’t write about the abduction.
Chhatarpur, child welfare committee member Saurabh Bhatnagar said, “The police arrested a person and brought him to the house of survivor on September 3. We objected so they misbehaved with us. Later, police beat the survivor to force her to withdraw the complaint. ”
Chhatarpur, superintendent of police, Sachin Sharma said, “The police personnel have been suspended for fair probe in the matter. There are many flaws in the allegations but we don’t want to take any chance so the police officers in question have been removed.”
(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)
-
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported. The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km. Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
-
Arvind Kejriwal to lead ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur today
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday. Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him. The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party said. Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added. Kuldeep Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.
-
Weather forecast for Central Vista inauguration looks partly cloudy
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department forecast said. The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 26C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37C. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 25.8C, and maximum temperature was 37.2C -- three degrees above normal. Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning.
-
Central Vista: 500 dancers set to perform as part of cultural events over 4 days
Five hundred dancers will perform as part of cultural events over four days for the public at to mark the inauguration of the first stage of a refurbished Central Vista in the national capital, showcasing the “spirit of Shrestha Bharat, Ek Bharat”, which seeks to enhance interactions and promote understanding. There will also be a show on freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life apart from the live music performances.
-
Heavy rain in Bengaluru predicted for next two days: ‘Worst not over…’
With Bengaluru grappling with massive flooding in several parts of the city, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the “worst is not over yet”, predicting heavy downpour in India's IT capital for the next two days. The weather office said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, and interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics