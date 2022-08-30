Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP cop arrested for raping mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor

UP cop arrested for raping mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor

lucknow news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 04:49 AM IST

According to woman’s complaint, Maurya was handling her daughter’s rape case and he had asked her to meet him at a petrol pump near his quarter on August 28. From there, he asked her to follow him to his quarters and raped her, the FIR said.

Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true.
Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true.
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A police officer has been arrested for raping the mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor in his official quarters in the Sadar area of Kannauj district, officials said on Monday.

The accused, inspector Anup Maurya, has been suspended.

According to woman’s complaint, Maurya was handling her daughter’s rape case and he had asked her to meet him at a petrol pump near his quarter on August 28. From there, he asked her to follow him to his quarters and raped her, the FIR said.

The arrested officer, however, said that he called the complainant to his room to take her signatures on some documents.

“Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true. The inspector has been suspended and arrested for rape. He was produced before the court and sent to jail,” said Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP, Kannauj.

Circle officer (Sadar) Shiv Pratap Singh was asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident, and found Maurya guilty of charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    Azad’s new party will fight for rights of J&K people, says his aide

    While different political leaders have started dubbing Ghulam Nabi Azad's proposed new party as an ally of the BJP in J&K like the Apni Party and the People's Conference, those close to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister say that the new party will be a secular one and fight for the rights of J&K people. His rivals claim the former J&K chief minister is working for the BJP.

  • AAP MLAs holds a protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena, at Vidhan sabha in New Delhi on Monday.&nbsp;

    After AAP, BJP hold overnight protest on Delhi Assembly premises

    AAP and BJP legislators were holding overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.

  • Members of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association burn tyres as they stage a protest over various demands, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

    Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support

    Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.

  • Maximum rioting cases among the eight union territories were also registered in J&amp;K, the report said.

    J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report

    The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.

  • HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to relief camps in Sihunta of Chamba on Monday. (HT Photo)

    HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth 77 crore

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out