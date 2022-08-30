UP cop arrested for raping mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor
According to woman’s complaint, Maurya was handling her daughter’s rape case and he had asked her to meet him at a petrol pump near his quarter on August 28. From there, he asked her to follow him to his quarters and raped her, the FIR said.
A police officer has been arrested for raping the mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor in his official quarters in the Sadar area of Kannauj district, officials said on Monday.
The accused, inspector Anup Maurya, has been suspended.
The arrested officer, however, said that he called the complainant to his room to take her signatures on some documents.
“Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true. The inspector has been suspended and arrested for rape. He was produced before the court and sent to jail,” said Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP, Kannauj.
Circle officer (Sadar) Shiv Pratap Singh was asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident, and found Maurya guilty of charges.
Azad’s new party will fight for rights of J&K people, says his aide
While different political leaders have started dubbing Ghulam Nabi Azad's proposed new party as an ally of the BJP in J&K like the Apni Party and the People's Conference, those close to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister say that the new party will be a secular one and fight for the rights of J&K people. His rivals claim the former J&K chief minister is working for the BJP.
After AAP, BJP hold overnight protest on Delhi Assembly premises
AAP and BJP legislators were holding overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
