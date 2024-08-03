Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.98 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on August 3, 2024, is 24.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.98 °C and 25.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|23.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|26.84 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|27.33 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|23.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|26.4 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
