Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 11, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.27 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.27 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|31.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|28.36 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy