Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.21 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 16, 2024, is 31.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.21 °C and 34.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.25 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.21 °C and 34.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 19, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|29.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|24.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|23.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|24.78 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.36 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.69 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.47 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
