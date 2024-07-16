Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.21 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 30.71 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 29.21 °C Heavy intensity rain July 19, 2024 28.29 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 29.32 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 24.06 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 23.38 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 24.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Light rain Chennai 29.36 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 16, 2024, is 31.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.21 °C and 34.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.25 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 26.21 °C and 34.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

