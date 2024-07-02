Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 27.46 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 28.06 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 23.69 °C Heavy intensity rain July 6, 2024 26.97 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 29.24 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 29.3 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 29.53 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 2, 2024, is 26.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024

