Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.18 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 30, 2024, is 25.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.18 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 31, 2024 28.58 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 23.79 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 2, 2024 23.13 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 23.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 4, 2024 26.4 °C Moderate rain
August 5, 2024 27.11 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on July 30, 2024
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.18 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
