Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 31.25 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 25.57 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 26.29 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 27.38 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 24.02 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 28.68 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 8, 2024, is 29.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 32.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.9 °C and 32.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024

