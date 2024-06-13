Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 34.29 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 36.76 °C Few clouds June 16, 2024 37.18 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 37.41 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 37.31 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 35.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 13, 2024, is 36.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.43 °C and 38.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.4 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 29.43 °C and 38.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024

