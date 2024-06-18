Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.6 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 34.9 °C Heavy intensity rain June 20, 2024 34.28 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 34.68 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 35.82 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 36.15 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 36.14 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 27.57 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 18, 2024, is 36.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.6 °C and 39.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.75 °C and 36.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 26.6 °C and 39.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.