Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.6 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 18, 2024, is 36.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.6 °C and 39.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.75 °C and 36.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.6 °C and 39.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 71.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 20, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|34.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|35.82 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|36.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 24, 2024
|36.14 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
