Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.17 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 22, 2024, is 32.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 35.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.47 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.17 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|34.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 25, 2024
|33.77 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|28.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Very heavy rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|40.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
