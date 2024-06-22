Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.17 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 34.67 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 33.77 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 28.42 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 28.17 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 29.85 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.94 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 34.12 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 40.73 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 22, 2024, is 32.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 35.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.47 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 25.17 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

