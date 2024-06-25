Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.48 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 25, 2024, is 31.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.48 °C and 34.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and 35.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.48 °C and 34.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 54.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 26, 2024
|33.86 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|24.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 30, 2024
|23.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|24.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|23.84 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.83 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
