Bishop PC Singh committed fraud of over 50 cr: EOW chargesheet

Board of Education Church of North India (CNI) Jabalpur Diocese vice president Bishop PC Singh committed fraud of government land worth ₹50 crore and misused his posts, said economic offence wing (EOW) in the chargesheet presented before the special court of anti-corruption in Jabalpur on Monday.

The EOW presented a chargesheet of 8000 pages under various sections of fraud forgery and anti-corruption.

On September 8, the EOW team had raided the office and residence of the bishop in Napier town in Jabalpur in which gold, cash, luxury vehicles worth crores were found from his possession.

The EOW had arrested the bishop from Nagpur airport. He is in jail since then.

Also Read:EOW raids Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur, says found ₹1.65 crore cash, $18,000

During the investigation, bank balance of ₹6.5 crore was found deposited in different banks in the name of his family members. Apart from this, he had bought the land in Mission Compound in his own name at half of the price. There are 60 cases of fraud and forgery registered against him in different states, said the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also claimed that Singh had encroached upon the missionary schools after registering an organisation illegally. The land of the missionary schools was registered in the name of his trust. “The bishop had spent ₹5 crore on MBBS course of his daughter. Singh’s daughter had done MBBS from a medical college in Hyderabad,” said the chargesheet.

EOW deputy superintendent of police Swaran Singh Dhami said a case was registered in the court on Monday under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.